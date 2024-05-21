Graceland Is Not For Sale, Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Says In Lawsuit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The granddaughter of Elvis Presley is fighting plans to publicly auction his Graceland estate in Memphis after a company attempted to sell the property based on claims that a loan using it as collateral was not repaid.
Court documents show a public auction for the estate had been scheduled for this Thursday.
But a judge blocked the sale after Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough sought a temporary restraining order and filed a lawsuit.
A public notice for a foreclosure sale of the estate says Graceland controller Promenade Trust owes nearly $4 million after failing to repay a 2018 loan to an investment company.
Graceland says the company’s claims are fraudulent.