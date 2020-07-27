Governor’s economic advisory board meets
Randy Edeker
DES MOINES — The Governor’s Economic Advisory Board met Friday and discussed a variety of issues and input they’ve gotten on ways to help the state recover from the pandemic. The group discussed how the pandemic has actually helped in advancing the use of telemedicine.
HyVee CEO Randy Edeker says that is just one healthcare issue facing the state. “I think it is broader frankly — I think it is more about access to care — because there’s a lot of ways that we can improve care with not just telehealth,” Edeker says.
He says if they can improve on healthcare access — it will help with many other issues. “If there’s one thing that we could accomplish, it would be that. To just in our rural and urban areas get access to care and really solve that as a problem,” according to Edeker. “I think if we do that one, that would be a really big win for the state.”
Others agreed with Edeker on the point. The group is looking at a variety of other issues from housing availability to campaigns to lure more people to the state as it forms ideas for helping the state’s economy recover.