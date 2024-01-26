KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Governor would consider new rules for pipelines, but nothing retroactive

January 26, 2024 11:29AM CST
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on the “Iowa Press” set Jan. 19, 2024. (Iowa PBS photo, used with permission)

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s open to considering changes in how state officials review applications for building and maintaining pipelines in Iowa, but Reynolds says it would unfair to make retroactive changes that would apply to Iowa Utilities Board’s current review of a construction permit for Summit’s carbon capture pipeline.

“They made decisions based on the law that was on the books,” Reynolds says. “…It’s probably not very fair to go back and change the rules…Doesn’t seem right.” Reynolds says the rules about rerouting the proposed path for a pipeline around an unwilling landowner’s property may need an update for the next time a developer seeks state approval of a permit to construct and operate a pipeline in Iowa. “Taking a look at some of those things so it’s not this battle that, if there is an alternate route that could work, you know, it shouldn’t have to start over on the whole process and then timeline and then all of that is just cost, eventually, too, and it just delays it,” Reynolds told Radio Iowa.

The Iowa House has attempted to put limits on the use of eminent domain to seize property from unwilling landowners along the proposed carbon pipeline route, but the Iowa Senate did not bring the House plans up for a vote during 2022 or 2023.

