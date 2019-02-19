Governor won’t appeal decision on Iowa’s fetal heartbeat law

DES MOINES — Republican Governor Kim Reynolds will not appeal a district court judge’s ruling that struck down the six-week abortion ban she signed into law last year. Reynolds said in a written statement she sees “no path” for getting the case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Republican Senator Jake Chapman of Adel said given recent rulings on abortion from the Iowa Supreme Court, that’s a prudent choice. “Obviously one of the main objectives we had with this bill was to challenge Roe v Wade,” Chapman told Radio Iowa. “…It’s really unfortunate that because of activist judges, we find ourselves in this position that we do today.”

Chapman said this will heighten interest for an amendment to Iowa’s Constitution, stating the document does not protect abortion rights. House Republican Leader Chris Hagenow of Urbandale said banning abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected is important to GOP lawmakers.

“They want to protect unborn life,” Hagenow told statehouse reporters after the governor’s announcement. “…Anything that is counter to that goal is frustrating and disappointing.”

In a written statement, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland’s state executive director said having the district court ruling that struck down the six-week abortion ban go unchallenged “is a victory for every Iowan who has ever needed or will need a safe, legal abortion.”