Governor to sign bill to ban most abortions in front of huge crowd of evangelical Christians

DES MOINES — Six Republican presidential candidates will speak to hundreds of evangelical Christians today in Des Moines at a day-long event sponsored by The Family Leader.

Bob Vander Plaats, the group’s president and C-E-O, says 2000 tickets were sold for the Family Leadership Summit. “We cannot wait for what’s going to happen on this stage today,” Vander Plaats said.

Governor Kim Reynolds will speak to the crowd this (Friday) afternoon and sign a bill that will ban most abortions in Iowa. “Governor Reynolds is going to do something very special here this afternoon,” Vander Plaats said, to applause and cheers. “…Because of what Governor Reynolds is going to do here this afternoon and even because of some of the topics and conversations we’re going to have up here on this stage, it’s very possible we might encounter some protesters. If you do encounter protesters…you love on them and see if you can buy them a lunch, but you do not return it in kind.”

Early this afternoon, attorneys for two abortion providers in Iowa will ask a district court judge to issue an injunction that would prevent the six week abortion ban Reynolds will approve from taking effect.