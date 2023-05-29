Governor signs law to let minors work at more jobs, for longer hours

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill into law that will let teenagers work longer hours in Iowa and be paid to work in some jobs that are off limits to minors today.

“Honestly, it helps fill a need and it allows kids to earn a little bit of extra money, maybe start saving for college or to buy that first vehicle,” Reynolds said during a recent appearance on Iowa Press on Iowa PBS.

The law, which takes effect July 1st, will let 14 and 15 year olds work later at night. Sixteen and 17 year olds will be able to serve alcohol in a restaurant, if a parent gives permission. Teenagers are still barred from logging, mining and other dangerous work, like on the slaughter line in a meatpacking plant. But if they’re supervised by an adult at an approved work site, teens will be able to do light assembly work, use power tools and work in industrial laundries and meat freezers.

“Really common sense, practical things are included in that bill,” Reynolds said on May 12.

Critics say Reynolds and Republican lawmakers are trying to solve the state’s workforce shortage with child labor and they say some parts of the law will conflict with federal regulations. House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst said letting 14 and 15 year olds work six hours a day — until 9 p.m. during the school year — is the wrong move.

“We need to be protecting kids from those extra work hours because school should be a priority,” Konfrst said recently on Iowa Press on Iowa PBS, “and there’s not a lot of protection in there for that.”

One element of the new law calls for a study of whether teenagers should be allowed to drive to and from work. Teenagers can get school permits now to drive to and from school and school activities. The bill originally called for letting minors with a driving permit commute to work as well. The governor backs that change.

“They’re kids. They get distracted and so that’s why I think the study is probably a good idea,” Reynolds said earlier this month. “…Cell phones have kind of brought a new element into that, so we just have to be really careful.”

The new law removes the requirement that businesses have to get a state permit to hire minors.