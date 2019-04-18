Governor signs law to help some released inmates re-enter society
By KGLO News
|
Apr 18, 2019

DES MOINES — Iowa businesses and individuals soon will get some limited protection from lawsuits if they hire people with a non-violent criminal record. Governor Kim Reynolds approved the new law Wednesday.

“The bill reflects Iowans’ belief in redemption and second chances,” Reynolds said during a ceremony in her statehouse office. “Most offenders will re-enter society and, when they do, we want them to be successful and too often employers have overlooked skilled workers with past criminal records because of the fear of lawsuits.”

The shield from liability does not apply in cases where a past criminal conviction disqualifies someone from an occupation or certain jobs.

