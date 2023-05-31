KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Governor sending 100 Iowa National Guard troops to southern border

May 31, 2023 5:06AM CDT
DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds is sending dozens of troopers, Iowa National Guard soldiers to participate in Operation Lone Star.

Iowa’s governor is deploying 100 Iowa National Guard soldiers to Texas in August. Thirty Iowa public safety officers will spend the month of September at the border. Reynolds says she and other Republican governors are addressing the border crisis that President Biden’s administration is ignoring.

Two years ago, Reynolds deployed 28 state troopers to assist Texas officers patrolling roads near the border, make arrests and seize drugs and weapons. The State of Iowa covered transportation and other costs for the group, about $300,000.

