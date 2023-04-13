Governor says mail-in ballots for Iowa Caucuses put first-in-the-nation status in jeopardy

DES MOINES — Republican Governor Kim Reynolds says the Iowa Democratic Party is “unwilling to accept” that a mail-in system of ballots for their 2024 Caucuses is akin to a primary and that jeopardizes the first-in-the-nation status for both parties’ Caucuses.

Reynolds issued a written statement on the topic shortly after a House subcommittee approved a bill to require that participants in Iowa’s Republican and Democratic Party Caucuses attend the events in person. Representative Austin Harris of Moulton is the former political director for the Iowa Republican Party. He predicts New Hampshire will schedule its presidential primary ahead of Iowa’s Caucuses if Iowa Democrats are allowed to follow through with their plan .

“The purpose of the Caucus is to have a closed door meeting to conduct the party business,” Harris said, “and I think having a vote-by-mail process is going to destroy the entire purpose of the Caucus to begin with.”

Representative Amy Nielsen, a Democrat from North Liberty, said her party is looking to expand access to the Caucuses.

“It’s a little bit of an exclusive group that gets to participate in the in-person Caucuses on one night,” Nielsen said. “…People that work nights don’t have the opportunity, people that maybe have children that they can’t bring or don’t have a babysitter.”

Nielsen said Republicans are inserting themselves into Democratic Party business. “I don’t think that allowing some remote access to our Caucuses is creating a Primary,” Nielsen said. “What it’s doing is opening up access.”

Bill sponsor Representative Bobby Kaufmann, the son of Iowa GOP chairman Jeff Kaufmann, responded to Nielsen. “I will mind my own business when the Iowa Caucuses are not in jeopardy,” Kaufmann said. “when the Iowa Caucuses are in jeopardy, which they absolutely are, then it is my business.”

Representative Brooke Boden, a Republican from Indianola, said the bill would maintain the integrity of the Caucus concept. “A Caucus is a place for a robust conversation, a place where you can get together with your party and discuss the best candidates and I don’t think a mail ballot affords that type of conversation to happen,” Boden said.

The bill also would require Caucus participants to be registered to vote as a Democrat or a Republican 70 days before the night of the caucuses. Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver said both parties have worked for years to maintain the first-in-the-nation status of the Iowa Caucuses.

“The Senate is hopeful this tradition will continue,” Whitver said in a written statement.