Governor Reynolds press conference at 2:30 PM today — local officials press conference at 3:30 — click here to watch/listen
Governor Reynolds will hold her daily briefing at 2:30 PM this afternoon — listen live on AM-1300 KGLO & kgloam.com, as well as the video link with this story.
At 3:30 this afternoon, you’ll hear a press conference on all of our radio stations — AM-1300 KGLO, AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, Star 106, 93.9 The Country Moose, and Super Hits 102.7 — involving officials from the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, and from the City of Mason City. Listen on one of those radio stations or click on this link to listen live.