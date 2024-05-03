Governor requests quick federal disaster declaration for nine counties after tornadoes

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds is requesting an expedited Presidential Disaster Declaration for nine Iowa counties hit by the severe storms and tornadoes on April 26th.

The governor is asking for funding from FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program and access to the U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loan Program for Clarke, Crawford, Harrison, Mills, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, and Union Counties. At least 24 tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down.

The request says the towns of Crescent and Minden in Pottawattamie County saw the most damage. One person died from injuries suffered in the Minden tornado, the town’s water plant was destroyed, and over 50% of the homes were damaged, leaving an estimated 30,000 cubic yards of debris from demolished homes and trees.

The FEMA program provides recovery assistance to homeowners, renters, and businesses for housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses, and legal services. The SBA Disaster Loan Program provides homeowners, renters, businesses, and most nonprofit organizations in the affected counties whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster, the ability to apply for low-interest disaster loans.

The governor has also requested funding to conduct hazard mitigation activities for the entire state.