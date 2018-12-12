Governor fills out spots on new “Teachers Cabinet”

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced the full list of she calls a “Teachers Cabinet” that she says will give teachers a more prominent voice in education policy in the state. Reynolds announced the first seven members of the cabinet in August and received nomination from the public for the final nine.

Saydel Elementary math teacher Traci Lust is one of the 16 and joined the governor for the announcement. “In education our goal is always to meet the needs of each and every student who walks into our school, and to have a talented teacher in every room. We want to create joyful learning communities where each and every teacher is joyful, collaborative, and is continuously improving,” Lust says.

Lust is a master teacher at Cornell Elementary. “I’ve worked with teachers in many schools across Iowa, and they are deeply committed to helping all students achieve higher expectations. And they welcome the opportunity to share their perspectives on how to increase both achievement and expectations,” according to Lust. “This cabinet provides a much needed forum to allow teachers to have a voice.”

Pella Community Schools welding instructor Sheila Graham is another cabinet member. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the Governor’s Teachers Cabinet to share some of the ways we have been working with students in Pella with local companies for students to gains skills that are necessary in today’s workforce,” Graham says. “The teachers cabinet will present an important forum to discuss how to best ensure that all students across the state have access to high-quality work-based learning designed by teachers and the business professionals together,” according to Graham.

The governor says cabinet members will meet quarterly with her and Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise to offer their advice about how to better prepare all students. Reynolds says it will strengthen the direct line of communication between the governor’s office, schools and communities. The first meeting will be January 4th in Des Moines.