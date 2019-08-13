      Weather Alert

Governor declares this ‘wind week’ in Iowa

Aug 13, 2019 @ 5:17am

A 150-foot-long wind turbine blade positioned on the northwest corner of the Iowa State Fairgrounds was the site of a ceremony Monday. Governor Kim Reynolds signed the blade — and signed a proclamation declaring this “wind week” in Iowa.

“As the governor of this state, I certainly understand the importance that renewable energy has not only for Iowans, but for our economy,” Reynolds said. American Wind Energy Association C-E-O Tom Kiernan says more than nine-thousand people are working in 10 different Iowa factories that are supplying things like wind turbine towers and blades.

“I was in Washington, D.C. with a wind tech from Iowa talking about the jobs and he corrected me. He said: ‘No, no, no. This isn’t just a job. This is a career,'” he said. “….We’re having, because of the training programs, more people stay in Iowa and rural America.” Iowa Economic Development Authority director Debi Durham says one-third of all consumers make purchasing decisions based on a company’s environmental and social impact.

“Indeed, businesses are increasingly focused on their environmental footprint and the fact that we can power a production economy with affordable, reliable and renewable energy is a powerfall calling card for our state,” Durham said. “It’s one of the many reasons sustainability-minded businesses like Facebook and Apple and Google have chosen Iowa.” By 2020, Iowa wind turbines are projected to account for 40 percent of the energy produced in the state.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
Trial set for Mason City woman accused of punching ER doctor
Five "place making" frames being placed throughout Mason City
Hampton man dead after single vehicle accident