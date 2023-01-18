Governor announces funding for Iowa State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab

AMES — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced funding to complete phase two of Iowa State University’s new Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

The governor announced that ISU will receive 40 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding and is proposing that an additional $20 million from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund go to the project.

ISU President Wendy Wintersteen earlier said phase one construction would end this year — but phase two is needed to provide an additional 70-thousand square feet for laboratory testing, research and support functions — and would put them all under one roof.

Governor Reynolds has earlier indicated her support — saying the Vet Lab is critical to supporting and protecting the country’s ag industry and food supply.