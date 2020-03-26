Governor adds numerous store closures to disaster proclamation — watch Thursday’s news conference here (VIDEO)
JOHNSTON — Governor Kim Reynolds today expanded her disaster proclamation to close establishments like bookstores, clothing stores, shoe stores, jewelry stores, luggage stores, as well as cosmetic & beauty stores, florists, and furniture stores as of midnight tonight.
Her expansion does not include discount stores, grocery stores, or pharmacies that sell those goods in addition to other essential food, medical supplies and household goods.
She also extended the closures of bars, restaurants, casinos, theaters and barber shops until April 7th.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported earlier today there have been 34 more positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa for a total of 179 positive cases. None of the new cases were here in north-central Iowa.