Governor addresses controversy over Satanic display in Iowa Capitol

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds says a display from the Satanic Temple of Iowa will stay in the Capitol in Des Moines this month, but she’s asking Iowans to join her in prayers focused on the nativity scene nearby.

The Satanic Temple display features a statue with a ram’s head surrounded by electronic candles. The group got a permit to put up the display in December. A Republican lawmaker called on the governor to have it removed.

Reynolds says she finds the display objectionable, but the governor says in a free society the best response to objectionable speech is more speech.

Reynolds is encouraging Iowans to join her today in praying over the Capitol, where a nativity scene is also on display. Reynolds says the nativity represents the true reason for the season.