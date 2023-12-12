KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Governor addresses controversy over Satanic display in Iowa Capitol

December 12, 2023 11:30AM CST
Share
Governor addresses controversy over Satanic display in Iowa Capitol

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds says a display from the Satanic Temple of Iowa will stay in the Capitol in Des Moines this month, but she’s asking Iowans to join her in prayers focused on the nativity scene nearby. 

The Satanic Temple display features a statue with a ram’s head surrounded by electronic candles. The group got a permit to put up the display in December. A Republican lawmaker called on the governor to have it removed.

Reynolds says she finds the display objectionable, but the governor says in a free society the best response to objectionable speech is more speech.

Reynolds is encouraging Iowans to join her today in praying over the Capitol, where a nativity scene is also on display. Reynolds says the nativity represents the true reason for the season.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City man accused of stabbing roommate
2

Iowa Supreme Court overturns drug possession conviction of Texas trucker after Worth County stop
3

Additional charges filed against man arrested earlier this month for gun incident at Mason City bar
4

State continues clearing Medicaid roll
5

Mason City's mayor happy with hotel project finally moving forward, shift of hotel ballroom into Younkers store space (AUDIO)