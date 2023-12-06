KGLO News KGLO News Logo

GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy Of California Is Resigning, 2 Months After His Ouster As House Speaker

December 6, 2023 11:16AM CST
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, as Congress faces a deadline to fund the government by the end of the month, or risk a potentially devastating federal shutdown. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy says he’s resigning from his congressional seat in California two months after his historic ouster as House speaker.

McCarthy made history in October when a contingent of hard-right conservatives made him the only speaker to be voted out of the job.

It was a stunning fall for a one-time deli owner from Bakersfield who ascended through state and national politics to become second in line to the presidency.

He served in the post less than nine months before a rogue faction of eight Republicans engineered his removal.

