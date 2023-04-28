GOP lawmakers strike deal on spending for largest state agency

DES MOINES — Republicans in the legislature have settled on a more than $2.1 billion Health and Human Services budget that boosts state funding for nursing homes, mental health care and treatment for substance abuse. Senator Mark Costello, a Republican from Imogene, said the plan has the backing of the agency and House Republicans.

“This budget is expansive,” Costello said. “It’s sustainable and it will allow the department to do their work for Iowans.”

Senate Republicans approved the bill Thursday. Democrats voted against it, arguing the state should provide a pay boost to those who provide in-home care for disabled Iowans AND spend more on the state’s child care assistance program. Senator Pam Jochum, a Democrat from Dubuque, said the budget fails the working poor.

“Excuse me but this brings tears to my eyes and makes my heart heavy,” Jochum said. “It is sad.”

Senator Janet Petersen, a Democrat from Des Moines, said the budget plan fails to address Iowa’s high maternal death rate and the state should extend post-pregnancy care for women enrolled in Medicaid. “Save lives, not only of lives, but when moms are healthy, babies are healthier, too.”

Costello, the bill’s floor manager in the Senate, called the spending plan is sustainable. “Senate Republicans are being responsible with Iowans’ tax dollars,” Costello said, “and we’re not willing to drain all of our resources in one year for ongoing costs.”

Republicans in the House and Senate have agreed on an overall plan for the next state budgeting year that spends about 89% of projected state tax revenue.