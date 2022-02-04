      Weather Alert

GOP Censures Cheney And Kinzinger Over Jan. 6th Panel

Feb 4, 2022 @ 3:38pm

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – The Republican National Committee has censured two GOP lawmakers for participating on the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

The RNC assailed Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their work on the panel.

And it accused the panel of using broad subpoena power to persecute people who had engaged in what the party calls “legitimate political discourse.”

Cheney and Kinzinger are the only two Republicans on the House committee investigating the 2021 attack.

Republican officials also advanced a plan Friday to change party rules to prohibit their candidates from participating in debates organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

