GOP candidate Nikki Haley calls on US to support Israel after Hamas attacks

SIOUX CITY — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley spoke to a crowd of about a hundred people at Morningside University in Sioux City last night.

The former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador started her address by talking about the attack on Israel over the weekend by Hamas terrorists. Haley says, “Communities were bombarded, families were murdered, kids were taken out of their homes and taken hostage, the elderly were taken hostage, women were dragged down the streets.”

Haley says as Israel prepares for full scale war with Hamas, America must support its long time ally. “We always have to remember the importance of moral clarity, knowing the difference between right and wrong, and knowing the difference between good and evil,” she says, “that’s what we’re faced with right now.”

Haley concluded by calling for prayers for Israel, where reports say at least nine Americans are among the thousand dead.