      Weather Alert

Google Sued By D.C., 3 States Over Privacy Issues

Jan 24, 2022 @ 1:08pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The District of Columbia and three states are suing Google.

They allege the internet search giant deceives consumers and invades their privacy by making it nearly impossible for them to stop their location from being tracked.

In the lawsuit filed in a Washington court, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says Google has “systematically” deceived consumers about how their locations are tracked and used.

He also claims Google has misled users of its services into believing they can control the information the company collects about them.

According to Racine’s office, the attorneys general of Texas, Indiana and Washington state are filing similar lawsuits in their state courts.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man accused of murdering woman, setting house on fire to conceal crime pleads not guilty
Marshalltown man accused of Mason City convenience store break-in
Clear Lake man sentenced to probation as part of baseball bat attack on a Garner man
New officers sworn in as Mason City Police Department continues to address shortage of officers
Bill to let ATVs, UTVs drive on Iowa highways passes first test
Connect With Us