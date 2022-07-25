      Weather Alert

‘Goodfellas’ Actor Paul Sorvino Dead At 83

Jul 25, 2022 @ 2:39pm

LOS ANGELES, Ca. – (AP) Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerreta on “Law & Order,” has died.

He was 83.

In his over 50 years in the entertainment business, Sorvino was a mainstay in films and television, playing an Italian American communist in Warren Beatty’s “Reds,” Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon” and mob boss Eddie Valentine in “The Rocketeer.”

He would often say that while he might be best known for playing gangsters, his real passions were poetry, painting and opera.

For the latest

Trending
27 years in prison for Charles City woman accused of vehicular homicide in crash that killed Mason City couple
Retired Mason City doctor, outgoing county treasurer winners of Mason City Noon Rotary's "Service Above Self" awards
Northwood woman pleads not guilty to deceiving state out of housing, food assistance
Road closures announced for RAGBRAI's stop in Mason City next Wednesday
Mason City council tonight to hear final presentation on whether or not to consider overpass or underpass at Canadian Pacific crossings
Connect With Us