Goodell woman sentenced to two weeks in jail for obstructing prosecution
GOODELL — It’s two weeks in jail for a Goodell woman who entered an Alford plea to obstructing prosecution after originally being charged with money laundering.
36-year-old Jessica Hambly was accused of enabling her husband’s crimes. Todd Hambly has been sentenced to three years in prison for second-degree theft in Polk County and has been charged in Emmet County with second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
Authorities say a search of Hambly’s home on February 16th located numerous items being stolen from around the state and that Jessica Hambly had deposited several thousands of dollars in cash in multiple bank accounts associated with her and her husband. Authorities say that Jessica Hambly was unemployed at the time of those deposits.
Hambly originally pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering and obstructing prosecution. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Hambly entered an Alford plea earlier this month on the obstructing prosecution charge. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.
District Associate Judge Karen Salic on Friday sentenced Hambly to 365 days in jail with all but 14 days being suspended. A $625 fine was also imposed but suspended.