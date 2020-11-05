Goodell woman accused of money laundering pleads guilty to lesser charge, faces up to two years in prison
GOODELL — A Goodell woman facing money-laundering charges has entered an Alford plea to a lesser charge.
36-year-old Jessica Hambly was accused of enabling her husband’s crimes. Todd Hambly has been sentenced to three years in prison for second-degree theft in Polk County and has been charged in Emmet County with second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
Authorities say a search of Hambly’s home on February 16th located numerous items being stolen from around the state and that Jessica Hambly had deposited several thousands of dollars in cash in multiple bank accounts associated with her and her husband. Authorities say that Jessica Hambly was unemployed at the time of those deposits.
Hambly originally pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering and obstructing prosecution. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Hambly entered the Alford plea this week on the obstructing prosecution charge. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.
Hambly when sentenced on November 20th faces up to two years in prison and up to a $6250 fine.