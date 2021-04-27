      Weather Alert

Gonzalez pleads not guilty to Mason City murder

Apr 27, 2021 @ 11:16am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

38-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez is accused of the shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston on the night of March 31st in the area of 3rd Northwest and North Jefferson. A criminal complaint states that Gonzalez fired a handgun with pre-meditation at Creviston, striking him fatally in the torso. Gonzalez was arrested the following Monday after a standoff with authorities in Algona.

Gonzalez was scheduled to be in Cerro Gordo County District Court for his arraignment hearing today, but he filed a written plea of not guilty on Monday. His trial is scheduled to start on July 13th.

Gonzalez remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail, being held on $1 million bond. If convicted of first-degree murder, Gonzalez would face the rest of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

