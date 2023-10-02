KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Golf cart vs. motorcycle accident kills Hampton man

October 2, 2023 5:07AM CDT
HAMPTON — One person is dead after a golf cart versus motorcycle accident in rural Hampton Sunday afternoon.

At about 3:20 PM, the Iowa State Patrol says a golf cart driven by 84-year-old Robert Irwin of Hampton was stopped at the intersection of US Highway 65 and 170th Street near Hampton, but failed to yield the right of way to the motorcycle operated by 54-year-old Corey Spear of Hampton. As Irwin started crossing east to west, Spear struck the golf cart in the northbound lane of traffic on the highway.

Irwin was taken to Franklin General Hospital in Hampton where he was later pronounced dead, while Spear was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident remains under investigation.

