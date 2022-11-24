KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Ginapp wins recount in Cerro Gordo Supervisors District 3 election

November 24, 2022 5:11AM CST
MASON CITY — After a recount on Wednesday afternoon, Lori Meacham Ginapp will be the winner of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors District 3 election.

The Democrat Ginapp had a three-vote lead over Republican Don O’Connor prior to the recount, but her lead increased to five votes after the recount was completed.

Ginapp picked up a vote in Mason City Ward 2 Precinct 1 as one ballot was originally recorded as an “undervote”, meaning the ballot machine on election day did not record a vote. O’Connor also lost a vote in the Falls Township voting precinct as one ballot was incorrectly credited to him.

One more recount in Cerro Gordo County will start on Monday in the Iowa House District 59 race. Incumbent Democrat Sharon Steckman won by 739 votes in the election day count, but Republican challenger Doug Campbell requested a recount. 

