Ginapp fined $200 for violations during Cerro Gordo County supervisor campaign

MASON CITY — The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board has reprimanded and fined a member of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors $200 after being accused of using public resources for their election campaign while working in the County Auditor’s office at the courthouse.

Democrat Lori Meacham Ginapp won election to the Third District seat on the supervisors in November. Prior to her being elected, she was an election and drainage clerk in the Auditor’s office.

County Auditor Adam Wedmore, who is also a Democrat, alleged in a complaint filed in late October that Ginapp violated Iowa Code by using her county-issued computer, the county’s computer network and server, and used county work time in the furtherance of her campaign.

In the board’s administrative order issued earlier this month, they say while no public money was expended by Ginapp for her campaign, Ginapp admitted that public resources were used to benefit her campaign, even after being warned about that possibility.

The board elected to resolve the matter by administrative resolution rather than through a contested case proceeding and issued the reprimand and $200 civil penalty.