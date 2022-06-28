      Weather Alert

Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

Jun 28, 2022 @ 1:34pm

NEW YORK (AP) – Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

The sentencing Tuesday was the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell flaunted their riches and associations with prominent people to groom vulnerable girls and then exploit them.

Those crimes occurred even as the couple hobnobbed with some of the world’s most famous and wealthy people, including former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump and England’s Prince Andrew.

Epstein killed himself in jail while awaiting trial. Maxwell denied being Epstein’s accomplice.

