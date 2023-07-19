German Authorities Arrest Suspects In Theft Of 483 Celtic Gold Coins From Museum

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have arrested four suspects in the theft of hundreds of ancient gold coins from a museum in Bavaria last year.

Thieves broke into the Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching early on Nov. 22 and took 483 Celtic coins.

The coins dated to around 100 B.C. and were discovered during an archaeological dig in 1999.

Officials have said that cables were cut at a telecommunications hub and knocked out local networks before the heist, allowing the thieves to get in and out of the museum in nine minutes early on Nov. 22 without raising the alarm.

Bavaria’s state interior ministry says raids were carried out in northeastern Germany’s Schwerin region on Tuesday.