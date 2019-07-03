Georgia man pleads guilty to taking money from Mason City woman, placed on probation

MASON CITY — A Georgia man accused of taking $3000 from a Mason City woman by claiming to be a United Nations courier has been given a deferred judgment after pleading guilty.

41-year-old Imonije Emuobosa was accused of depriving and defrauding the woman in February of last year, with a criminal complaint stating that he allegedly portrayed himself as an agent from the United Nations diplomatic courier service and promised to deliver a box in exchange for $3000. Emuobosa was taken into custody in February and charged with second-degree theft. Emuobosa recently agreed to plead guilty to fourth-degree theft.

Judge Karen Salic issued a deferred judgment, meaning that if Emuobosa completes the terms of his probation that the charge will be wiped from his record. Salic placed him on one year probation and issued a civil penalty of $315.