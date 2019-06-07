Georgia man accused of posing as a United Nations courier and taking money from Mason City woman to plead guilty

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Georgia man accused of taking $3000 from a Mason City woman by claiming to be a “United Nations courier”.

41-year-old Imonije Emuobosa is accused of depriving and defrauding the woman in February of last year, with a criminal complaint stating that he allegedly portrayed himself as an agent from the United Nations diplomatic courier service and promised to deliver a box in exchange for $3000.

A nationwide warrant was issued last June for Emuobosa’s arrest on a charge of second-degree theft, with Emuobosa being taken into custody in February.

Emuobosa’s trial was scheduled to start on June 18th, but online court records show that Judge Adam Sauer has scheduled a plea change hearing in the case for July 2nd in Cerro Gordo County District Court.