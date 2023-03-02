KGLO News KGLO News Logo

George Santos Now Under Investigation By House Ethics Panel

March 2, 2023 1:31PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee has launched an investigation into New York Republican Rep. George Santos.

The committee said it is reviewing several allegations against the embattled first-term Republican congressman, who has admitted fabricating major parts of his resume while running for office.

The panel said will look at whether Santos may have “engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign.”

It will also review whether Santos was truthful on financial disclosure forms, whether he may have violated conflict of interest laws and allegations of sexual misconduct from a person who sought a job in his office.

