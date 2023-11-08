KGLO News KGLO News Logo

General Motors’ Autonomous Vehicle Unit Recalls Cars For Software Update After Dragging A Pedestrian

November 8, 2023 12:11PM CST
FILE - A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company said in documents posted by U.S. safety regulators on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, that with the updated software, Cruise vehicles will now remain stationary in similar cases. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT (AP) — GM’s Cruise autonomous vehicle unit is recalling all 950 of its cars to update its software after one dragged a pedestrian to the side of a San Francisco street last month.

The company says in documents posted by U.S. safety regulators Wednesday that with the updated software, Cruise vehicles will remain stationary in similar cases.

The Oct. 2 crash prompted Cruise to suspend driverless operations nationwide after California regulators found its cars were a safety hazard.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles revoked the license for Cruise, which was transporting passengers without human drivers throughout San Francisco.

In the crash, a human driven vehicle hit a pedestrian, pushing them in front of a Cruise autonomous vehicle.

