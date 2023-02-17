KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Gasol, Nowitzki, Parker, Popovich Among Hoop Hall Finalists

February 17, 2023 5:18PM CST
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki and Tony Parker are all one step closer to basketball immortality.

The three international greats were among the list of Class of 2023 finalists unveiled Friday by the Basketball Hall of Fame, putting them on the doorstep of enshrinement this summer.

Also on that list was Gregg Popovich, the winningest coach in NBA history with the San Antonio Spurs, and Dwyane Wade, part of three championship teams with the Miami Heat.

The other finalists are Olympic champion and world champion Jennifer Azzi, six-time WNBA All-Star and WNBA championship-winning coach Becky Hammon; and longtime coaches Gary Blair, Gene Bess, David Hixon, Gene Keady and Marian Washington.

