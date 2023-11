DES MOINES — AAA says Iowa gas prices fell again last week.

The price of regular unleaded gas was down six cents a gallon with an average price of $2.97 across Iowa. That gas price is down 43 cents from last year.

The national average was 33 cents higher than Iowa, after falling five cents.

Diesel prices were also down — dropping seven cents to a statewide average of $4.17. That’s down 83 cents from last year.