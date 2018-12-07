Gas prices dropping

DES MOINES — Gas prices continue to drop across the country and in our state. AAA Iowa reports that the average price for a gallon of gas nationwide is now at a record low for the year of $2.43 a gallon.

The average in Iowa dropped 13 cents compared to last week to hit $2.16 a gallon. That’s 30 cents a-gallon lower than last year at this time. Some areas of the state saw gas drop below two dollars.

AAA says the oil supply is growing faster than anticipated and production levels hit the highest level ever recorded.