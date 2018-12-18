Garner woman killed in three vehicle collision

GARNER — A Garner woman is dead after a three vehicle accident near Garner on Monday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at about 1:30 at the intersection of US Highways 18 and 69 when a vehicle driven by 73-year-old Lois Eenhuis of Garner was exiting a business drive and attempted to turn left onto US 18, striking a westbound semi head-on driven by 22-year-old Connor Hazleton of Pipestone Minnesota.

The semi then crossed the center line and was struck in the rear of the semi trailer by another vehicle driven by 47-year-old Andrea Young of Garner.

Young was killed in the accident. Eenhuis was transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City for treatment, while Hazleton was not injured.

(This story was updated at 7:25 AM to correct the victim’s name. Click here to see the crash report from the Iowa State Patrol)