Garner woman faces ten years to life after pleading guilty to meth, heroin distribution

GARNER — A Garner woman has pleaded guilty to federal methamphetamine and heroin dealing charges.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 40-year-old Brook Paulsen pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin. At a plea hearing on Thursday, Paulsen admitted that between October 2020 and December 2021, she and others participated in the distribution of more than 2.4 kilograms of meth and over one pound of heroin.

Paulsen and a co-defendant admitted they would receive packages of drugs shipped to them from a source in Mexico to addresses in Iowa and Minnesota for further distribution in Iowa.

Other evidence showed that in April 2021, she and a co-defendant distributed meth to a confidential informant working with law enforcement.

Paulsen faces a sentence of between ten years and life as well as a $1 million fine when she is sentenced at a later date.