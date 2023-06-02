KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Garner woman faces ten years to life after pleading guilty to meth, heroin distribution

June 2, 2023 11:58AM CDT
Share
Garner woman faces ten years to life after pleading guilty to meth, heroin distribution

GARNER — A Garner woman has pleaded guilty to federal methamphetamine and heroin dealing charges.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 40-year-old Brook Paulsen pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin. At a plea hearing on Thursday, Paulsen admitted that between October 2020 and December 2021, she and others participated in the distribution of more than 2.4 kilograms of meth and over one pound of heroin.

Paulsen and a co-defendant admitted they would receive packages of drugs shipped to them from a source in Mexico to addresses in Iowa and Minnesota for further distribution in Iowa.

Other evidence showed that in April 2021, she and a co-defendant distributed meth to a confidential informant working with law enforcement.

Paulsen faces a sentence of between ten years and life as well as a $1 million fine when she is sentenced at a later date.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City Fire Department says fire that destroyed Mystic Lanes still under investigation
2

Prosecutors say report finds Titonka man accused of murdering Ventura woman in Britt competent to stand trial
3

Reynolds defends likely move to limit auditor’s access to some records
4

Mason City bowling alley severely damaged by fire Sunday night
5

Hampton-Dumont School Board hires principal after rescinding offer to local educator