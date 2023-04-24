KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Garner woman dead after three-vehicle crash in Clear Lake Friday afternoon

April 24, 2023 5:14AM CDT
CLEAR LAKE — A Garner woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal accident on US Highway 18 in Clear Lake on Friday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol says 65-year-old Diane Schmidt died in the three-vehicle crash that happened at around 12:30 PM near the intersection of US Highway 18 and Four Winds Drive. The drivers of the other vehicles, 61-year-old Dennis Ostrem of Garner and 60-year-old Tom Richardson of Garner, were injured in the crash and were taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City for treatment.

The State Patrol says Schmidt’s vehicle was westbound on the highway when she crossed the center line and sideswiped Ostrem’s car and hit Richardson’s vehicle head on. The Clear Lake Police Department assisted in the investigation.

