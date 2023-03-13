Garner man sentenced to ten years on sexual abuse charge
March 13, 2023 10:58AM CDT
GARNER — A Garner man has been sentenced to ten years in prison after being convicted of sexual abuse.
27-year-old Juan Vargas was arrested last November after being accused of performing a sexual act with a woman who had passed out at a party after consuming a large amount of alcohol.
Vargas opted for a bench trial instead of a trial by jury, with District Judge Colleen Weiland issuing a written verdict in late January, finding him guilty of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.
Weiland sentenced him to the maximum sentence during a hearing in Hancock County DIstrict Court.