Garner man sentenced to 25 years for meth dealing
GARNER — A Garner man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on methamphetamine dealing charges.
52-year-old Jeffrey Reichardt was accused of bringing meth into the area about every two weeks between May 2020 and February of this year to sell to individuals.
During a traffic stop on February 2nd, a search of his vehicle produced just over one ounce of meth and a glass pipe used for smoking meth, as well as a gram of marijuana inside a pants pocket.
A search warrant was later executed at Reichardt’s home where authorities found two grams of marijuana, one gram of meth, multiple glass pipes, drug paraphernalia, small plastic baggies and a scale.
Reichardt pleaded guilty to a Class B felony-level controlled substance violation. District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt on Tuesday sentenced Reichardt to the 25 year prison term and fined him $5000.