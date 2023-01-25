KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Garner man convicted on sexual abuse charge

January 25, 2023 10:43AM CST
GARNER — A Garner man faces ten years in prison after being convicted of sexual abuse.

27-year-old Juan Vargas was arrested last November after being accused of performing a sexual act with a woman who had passed out at a party after consuming a large amount of alcohol.

Vargas opted for a bench trial instead of a trial by jury, with District Judge Colleen Weiland issuing a written verdict on Tuesday, finding him guilty of third-degree sexual abuse.

Vargas is scheduled to be sentenced on March 10th in Hancock County District Court. 

