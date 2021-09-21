      Weather Alert

Garner man arrested after high speed chase in Hamilton County

Sep 21, 2021 @ 11:25am

WEBSTER CITY — A Garner man is jailed in Hamilton County after a chase through three counties early Monday.

34-year-old Braden Alan Johnson was calling the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department requesting help then refused to stop when he was approached by deputies.

Authorities reported the chase on Interstate 35 through Hamilton, Story and Polk counties reached speeds up to 100 mile an hour at times. Johnson was then pulled over when he made his stop in Polk County. Johnson had a three-year-old child inside his vehicle while being pursued.

Several charges including eluding and reckless driving face Johnson as a result of the incident.

