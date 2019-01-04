Garner man accused of criminal mischief, theft from August incident in Worth County arrested
By KGLO News
Jan 4, 2019 @ 11:12 AM

NORTHWOOD — A Garner man accused of multiple charges in Worth County has been arrested.

25-year-old Dakota Schuver is accused of driving a pickup truck on August 28th that had been reported stolen out of Mason City. Law enforcement officials say they engaged in a pursuit with Schuver that took them through Swensrud Park in Northwood, with Schuver allegedly hitting a fence surrounding a baseball diamond.

Schuver is then accused of abandoning the vehicle and stealing another pickup truck and trailer, driving through rural parts of Worth County, causing over $10,000 in damage before abandoning it.

Schuver was arrested in Cerro Gordo County on Wednesday and was transported to the Worth County Jail. He’s been charged with second-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief and two counts of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Friday.

