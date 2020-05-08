Garage sales not encouraged during pandemic
CLEAR LAKE — Spring means it’s typically the time of year for garage sales, and with the pandemic, one large garage sale event will not be taking place. The Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter says after consulting with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health, they will not be sponsoring its previously announced Citywide Garage Sale scheduled for the weekend of May 23rd.
CG Public Health director Brian Hanft says they aren’t recommending events like citywide garage sales take place at this time. “It’s the same message that we’re put out there, trying to minimize those social gatherings as much as possible. Unfortunately garage sales and yard sales, some of those things, fall under those same guidelines.”
The Mirror-Reporter says they’ll re-evaluate its other four scheduled citywide garage sale dates and make announcements in the weeks leading up to each sale. Since garage sales are not completely prohibited, the Mirror-Reporter says they’ll continue to advertise any sales an individual chooses to hold throughout the coming months.
CG Public Health says if you do have a garage sale, follow these guidelines:
- Practice social distancing and allow only 10 people including yourself on the sale site at any one time
- Tape off the garage floor every six feet to determine the maximum number of people that could fit
- Leave the tape down for shoppers to use as a guide to help maintain a safe distance from each other
- Explore payment options other than cash such as Venmo or Cash App
- Set out hand sanitizer and other sanitary options for attendees
- Encourage attendees to wear cloth face masks
- Clean surfaces and objects touched frequently