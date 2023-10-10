Garage move to impact traffic in western Mason City Wednesday morning

MASON CITY — Traffic may be impacted on Wednesday morning in portions of Mason City due to a garage being relocated.

The City of Mason City says starting at about 9:00 AM, the city will move the structure from 403 South Polk Place to 316 5th Northwest. The route of the move will be turning south and then heading west on 6th Southwest, north on South Pierce, east on 12th Northwest, south on North Monroe, and then east on 5th Northwest. The move is anticipated to last about an hour.

No parking signs will be placed on the streets along the route of the move, and vehicles parked on the streets of that route will need to be moved off the streets prior to the move or violators will be towed. Motorists are being encouraged to avoid the route for the duration of the move.

The City Council recently approved selling three properties, including at 316 5th Northwest, that used to contain blighted houses that were demolished after the city took ownership to the North Iowa Corridor Housing Development Corporation, which in turn is moving three houses on property adjoining the former Blackmore Nursery property on State Highway 122. The new owners of that property intend to redevelop the area into commercial property and offered the houses for free.