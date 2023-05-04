KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Garage fire in Mason City Wednesday night

May 4, 2023 5:07AM CDT
Garage fire in Mason City Wednesday night

MASON CITY — Firefighters were called to the 600 block of 15th Southeast in Mason City last night to battle a garage fire.

The Mason City Fire Department was on the scene for a period of time last night but they have not released any details of the fire.

A car was inside the garage at the time of the fire.

Traffic was tied up on the busy road for a period of time last night. No other details about the fire were immediately available. 

