Garage being moved in Mason City Friday as part of home relocation project

MASON CITY — The City of Mason City will be moving a garage to another location on Friday morning as part of a project the North Iowa Corridor Housing Development Corporation is doing with moving three houses to new locations in the community.

The City Council in Mason City this week approved selling three properties that used to contain blighted houses that were demolished after the city took ownership to the housing group, which in turn is moving three houses on property adjoining the former Blackmore Nursery property on State Highway 122. The new owners of that property intend to redevelop the area into commercial property and offered the houses for free.

Mayor Bill Schickel says it’s good to see the houses moved instead of them being torn down with the property redevelopment project. “The moving of the three houses off of what people know as the Blackmore Nursery site there into areas where we’ve removed blighted properties to put these moved houses there and be able to re-sell them. What we’re going to do is re-sell them for the cost of moving them. Although moving is expensive, it will make those houses affordable to put back on the market.”

The garage is being moved from 416 South Polk to 220 12st Southeast starting at about 9:00 AM, with the move anticipated to last an hour. The route the move is taking can be found by clicking on the map below.

A structure was moved earlier this month from 1019 4th Southwest to 1526 South Taft. The other property purchased by the housing group is located at 316 5th Northwest.

Click on the map to see the full route of travel