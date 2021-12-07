G8 Development proposes combined commercial, residential
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider rezoning a parcel of land on the southern edge of the downtown area for a combined commercial and residential building.
G8 Development is looking to construct on a vacant lot northeast of the intersection of US Highway 65 and State Highway 122, just south of Willow Creek. G8 says the new development plans to have commercial use on the lower level of the building and residential on the upper levels. As part of a rezoning agreement, G8 would be required to provide off-street parking spaces.
Jacquelyn Arthur of the Laird Law Firm represents G8 and told the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission at their November meeting that the development was in the early stages, but they felt rezoning the property from Multi-Use District to Central Business District with conditions was a necessary step that would allow the development on the land to be maximized and allow them to add more height to the building as well as more site layout options.
The council will consider the first reading of the zoning change at their meeting tonight starting at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.